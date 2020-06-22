2 Injured in Shooting Outside Southeast Dallas Convenience Store

Two people are injured after a shooting at a convenience store in Southeast Dallas.

Officers responded to the Little World convenience store located at 4600 South Malcolm X Boulevard at approximately 1:30 a.m.

According to police, two people were shot in the parking lot outside of the convenience store.

One victim was taken Baylor University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

The other victim reportedly drove themselves to Baylor Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were in stable condition, police said.