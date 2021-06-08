Dallas

2 Injured in Shooting in Uptown Dallas Parking Lot

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A man and a woman are injured after a shooting in an Uptown Dallas parking lot early Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. at 3308 McKinney Avenue, across the street from Bread Winners Cafe and Bakery, Quarter Bar, and Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a woman was shot while she was near her vehicle shortly after getting off work.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tarrant County 1 hour ago

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley Will Not Seek Reelection

Arlington 4 hours ago

UT Arlington Students Caring for Campus Cats

She was shot one time in the upper torso and taken by squad car to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to police, a man was also reported to have been shot multiple times during the incident, but he fled the scene. Police said the man has not been located.

There is currently no information about the suspects at this time, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police DepartmentshootingUptown Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us