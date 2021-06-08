2 Injured in Shooting in Uptown Dallas Parking Lot

A man and a woman are injured after a shooting in an Uptown Dallas parking lot early Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. at 3308 McKinney Avenue, across the street from Bread Winners Cafe and Bakery, Quarter Bar, and Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge.

Police said a woman was shot while she was near her vehicle shortly after getting off work.

She was shot one time in the upper torso and taken by squad car to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to police, a man was also reported to have been shot multiple times during the incident, but he fled the scene. Police said the man has not been located.

There is currently no information about the suspects at this time, police said.