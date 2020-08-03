Fort Worth

2 Injured in Shooting in North Fort Worth: Police

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Kroger Drive at approximately 6:48 a.m. on Monday

Two people are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Monday morning, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 5800 block of Kroger Drive at approximately 6:48 a.m.

Police said several off-work employees were involved in an altercation in the area.

During the altercation, shots were fired by a subject, police said.

According to police, two individuals were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

