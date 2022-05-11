2 Injured in Shooting at Dallas Rec Center: Police

Two people are injured after a shooting at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in Dallas, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of Mark Trail Way on Tuesday evening.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that two individuals were walking in the parking lot when an unknown suspect shot at them both from a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

According to police, both of the shooting victims suffered gunshot wounds and were driven to an area hospital.

Police said one victim is in stable condition, and the other victim is currently listed as critical.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing, police said.