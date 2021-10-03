Fort Worth

2 Injured in Shooting at Child's Birthday Party in Fort Worth: Police

Two men are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Saturday night, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:43 p.m. at 2608 Glen Garden Avenue.

Police said after South units were notified of the shooting, officers responded and confirmed that two males had shot at each other.

The shooting began as an argument at a child's birthday party, police said.

According to police, one of the men wanted to take his child away from the party and brought a handgun to the event. The other male brought a shotgun.

Both were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

