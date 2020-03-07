2 Injured in Separate Fort Worth Shootings, Police Say

Two people were shot in the arm in different locations in Fort Worth Saturday and police say the incidents are connected.

One person was struck in the arm by a stray bullet just after 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

While officers responded to the shooting, police said they received a call for a second incident at the Buttercup Apartments in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road.

The victim in the second shooting was 15 years old, Fort Worth police said.

Both people were taken an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests were made Saturday night. Police said the suspects might have been driving a blue Chevrolet Avalanche and a black Toyota Corolla.