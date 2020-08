Two people are injured after a shooting in Denton on Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of East McKinney Street at approximately 8:32 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both were were transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victims' wounds were not life threatening.

No suspects have been apprehended at this time, police said.