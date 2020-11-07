2 Injured in Gas Line Explosion by Highland Park High School

Two people were injured Saturday morning when a gas line erupted near Highland Park High School, city officials say.

Atmos personnel called in the explosion in the area of Westchester Drive and Emerson Avenue. Fire crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. and could see flames coming from the street, University Park spokesman Steve Mace said.

The two injured Atmos personnel were reported to be in stable condition Saturday morning.

The flames were extinguished around noon, according to the city.

Gas line explosion update -



Flames have been extinguished. Fire crews will be leaving the scene within the next hour. The two Atmos personnel that were transported to the hospital are in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/KEhNUOYwJ0 — University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) November 7, 2020

The city said fire crews had been pouring water on part of the high school building to keep it cool.

The eruption is connected to Friday's gas line break at the same location, which prompted the high school to evacuate students and staff, Mace said.

The high pressure line was fractured when a construction crew struck it while digging, the city said.

On Friday night, the city reported that Atmos had capped the ignition source and would be staying on scene to make repairs.