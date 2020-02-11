2 Injured in Crash Involving Dallas Fire-Rescue Vehicle

Two people are injured after a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck was involved in major crash Tuesday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, Truck 43 was involved in a crash at 1633 South Peachtree Road in Balch Springs shortly before 5 p.m.

Officials said initial reports indicate that the Dallas Fire-Rescue truck was hit by a pickup truck while exiting the Pierce Manufacturing Company after having warranty work done.

There were two people in the pickup truck, both of whom had to be removed from the vehicle, officials said.

Both people were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

There was one firefighter in Truck 43 when the crash occurred, but he was not injured.