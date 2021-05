Two people are injured and the gunman is in custody after a shooting near Grapevine Mills late Monday afternoon, police say.

Initial reports indicated the incident occurred in a 7-Eleven parking lot along Grapevine Mills Boulevard, Grapevine police said.

Police said they had located all people involved in the shooting.

The conditions of the victims was not immediately known, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.