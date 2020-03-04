Dallas

2 Injured After Shooting at Gas Station in Dallas

Two people were hospitalized after they were shot at a gas station in Dallas Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the Chevron station at 3633 Ledbetter Dr. and S. Westmoreland Road, police said.

Police at the scene said that a power wash crew was cleaning the parking lot at the gas station when a driver was asked to move so they could clean the concrete around the pump.

A vehicle later opened fire and shot several rounds towards the gas station, striking a customer and one person from the power wash crew.

The two people who were injured were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.

