Burleson

2 Indicted on Murder Charges in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Burleson High School Student

Getty Images Photo Illustration

A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday related to the death of a Burleson 17-year-old on Sept. 21, 2020.

Xavier Miranda and Bryan Keith Dominguez were indicted on charges of murder in connection with the death of Shaunathan McMahon.

The fatal shooting happened at Alsbury Villas in the 700 block of NE Alsbury Boulevard, Burleson police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 49 mins ago

Children's Health Program Helping Families Feeling ‘Safe at Home'

Police said when officers arrived, they found McMahon with a gunshot wound near a basketball court.

McMahon was taken to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, McMahon lived in Burleson but was not a resident of Alsbury Villas, police said.

This article tagged under:

BurlesonmurderindictmentShooting Death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us