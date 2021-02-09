2 Indicted on Murder Charges in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Burleson High School Student

A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday related to the death of a Burleson 17-year-old on Sept. 21, 2020.

Xavier Miranda and Bryan Keith Dominguez were indicted on charges of murder in connection with the death of Shaunathan McMahon.

The fatal shooting happened at Alsbury Villas in the 700 block of NE Alsbury Boulevard, Burleson police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found McMahon with a gunshot wound near a basketball court.

McMahon was taken to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, McMahon lived in Burleson but was not a resident of Alsbury Villas, police said.