2 in custody for ‘execution style' double murder in Lewisville

Two people are in custody and facing capital murder charges in connection with an "execution style" double murder in Lewisville last week.

Lewisville Police said on Aug. 14 the bodies of two people were found at a home on the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive by a woman trying to reach her brother and mother.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, investigators with the Lewisville Police said two men were recorded on video confronting and shooting 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez in the head after he was seen knocked to the ground.

Police said the video showed the men then dragging Arrellano-Fernandez through the grass to the driveway after he'd been shot.

Inside the home, police found the body of 66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz, Arrellano-Fernandez's mother. Police said evidence at the scene suggested that she, too, had been shot "execution style" in the kitchen.

Police said on Aug. 16 one of the men had been identified and arrested, though they didn't immediately name him, citing the ongoing investigation. That man was later identified as 37-year-old Samuel Atinafu Melkamu. On Aug. 21, a week after the shooting, Lewisville Police said a second suspect, identified as 51-year-old Jawara Oji Black, had been arrested in Houston.

In the arrest document, police said a neighbor told them Melkamu had previously lived at the same home on Ramblewood and had done small jobs for several neighbors, including the new occupant. The witness told police that Melkamu said in July he was owed money for work that had been done.

Melkamu is being held in the Denton County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000. Bond has not yet been set for Black. It's not clear if either of the men has obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf. Police said the charges were enhanced to capital murder because the victim was robbed of a gold necklace when he was killed.

Lewisville Police said Monday they do not expect to make any other arrests in the case.

If convicted of capital murder, the men will face either life in prison or the death penalty.