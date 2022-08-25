2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County

Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated.

A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas line on the side of the home when an explosion occurred.

Two people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The Collin County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

