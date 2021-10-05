Dallas

Three People, Including One Firefighter, Injured in Dallas Apartment Fire

At least three people, including one Dallas firefighter, were injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out at a Dallas apartment complex.

The fire happened at the Legends on Lake Highlands Apartment Homes in the 11,000 block of E. Lake Highlands Drive, northeast of White Rock Lake.

When NBC 5 crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the apartment complex.

NBC 5 crews did see two people being loaded up into an ambulance, but so far, no word on their exact injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Please refresh this page often to see the latest updates.

