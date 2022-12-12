2 Hurt After Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Carrollton

Two people were hurt when a single-engine plane crash-landed in a Carrollton neighborhood Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of East Hebron Parkway near Province Drive, roughly two miles north of the Addison Airport runway. The FAA said the plane, a single-engine Mooney M20, was headed there from Abilene Regional Airport.

Carrollton Police confirmed two people on board the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing down the charred wreckage of the plane.

Hebron was closed between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek, police said. People are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews worked.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what caused the plane to go down, the FAA said.

We are working a single engine plane crash on E Hebron Pkwy. E Hebron is closed between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek. Two people on board aircraft were transported to the hospital. No details on severity of injuries. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/nSpcRlrZOv — Carrollton Police Chief (@CPDTXChief) December 13, 2022

