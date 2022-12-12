Carrollton

2 Hurt After Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Carrollton

The plane was approaching Addison Airport from Abilene when it went down, FAA says

By Brian Roth

NBCDFW.com

Two people were hurt when a single-engine plane crash-landed in a Carrollton neighborhood Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of East Hebron Parkway near Province Drive, roughly two miles north of the Addison Airport runway. The FAA said the plane, a single-engine Mooney M20, was headed there from Abilene Regional Airport.

Carrollton Police confirmed two people on board the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing down the charred wreckage of the plane.

NBCDFW.com

Hebron was closed between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek, police said. People are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews worked.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what caused the plane to go down, the FAA said.

This article tagged under:

Carrolltonplane crash
