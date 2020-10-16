2 Hurt After School Bus, Car Collide in Oak Cliff

Two people were hurt when a school bus and a car collided Friday morning in Oak Cliff, authorities say.

The crash happened before dawn along South Westmoreland Road near West Kiest Boulevard.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue battalion chief told NBC 5 the driver of the school bus and the driver of the sedan were both hospitalized. He was not able to immediately provide details on the severity of their injuries.

Both vehicles had major front-end damage, with debris scattered across the six-lane road. The driver of the sedan had to be extracted from his vehicle, the chief said.

No further information was released.

