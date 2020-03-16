2 House Fires in Fort Worth Caused by Lightning: Fire Officials

Lightning is to blame for two house fires just a mile apart in Fort Worth, according to fire officials.

Fort Worth firefighters responded at about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Giselle Drive where they found the two-story home on fire. No injuries were reported.

Another fire was reported at about 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 9400 block of Shoveler Trail. No injuries were reported.

