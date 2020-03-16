Fort Worth

2 House Fires in Fort Worth Caused by Lightning: Fire Officials

Lightning is to blame for two house fires just a mile apart in Fort Worth, according to fire officials.

Fort Worth firefighters responded at about 10:45 p.m. to a home on Giselle Drive where they found the two-story home on fire. No injuries were reported.

Another fire was reported at about 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 9400 block of Shoveler Trail. No injuries were reported.

Fort Worth firefighters say lightning is to blame for two house fires just one mile apart in East Fort Worth Sunday night.

Fort Worth Fire Battalion Chief says that lightning strikes caused both house fires.

