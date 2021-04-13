2 Hospitalized, Including Firefighter, After Blaze in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth firefighter and a woman he rescued are hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a blaze Tuesday afternoon, fire officials say.

The fire happened just after 12 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2600 block of Wilkinson Avenue -- near the intersection of E. Lancaster Avenue and Beach Street -- according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters found a small fire in a detached garage, which was quickly contained.

While they searched the structure, firefighters located a woman and brought her out of the building. While taking her out, officials said one firefighter suffered injuries.

The injured firefighter provided medical care to the woman, who was ultimately transported by Care Flight to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition, officials said.

The firefighter was also taken to Parkland in serious condition, and was stable as of Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire was not released Tuesday.