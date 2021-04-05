Fort Worth

2 Hospitalized After Crash Between Car and Fort Worth Patrol SUV

A crash between a Fort Worth police cruiser and a car sent the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital Monday morning, officers say.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. along East Lancaster Avenue near South Beach Street. A Fort Worth police statement said it is believed a sedan ran a red light at the intersection and struck a marked police patrol SUV.

The officer driving the patrol vehicle and the driver of the sedan were both taken to a hospital for injuries and were later released.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic detectives were investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

