2 Hospitalized After Crash Between Car and Fort Worth Patrol SUV

A crash between a Fort Worth police cruiser and a car sent the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital Monday morning, officers say.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. along East Lancaster Avenue near South Beach Street. A Fort Worth police statement said it is believed a sedan ran a red light at the intersection and struck a marked police patrol SUV.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officer driving the patrol vehicle and the driver of the sedan were both taken to a hospital for injuries and were later released.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic detectives were investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately available.