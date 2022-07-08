2 Haltom City Officers Injured in Ambush Released From Hospital

Two officers injured in an ambush attack in Haltom City are out of the hospital, their long road to recovery paved with love and support from fellow officers.

While it’s a long way from being all the way back, Haltom City police know just seeing two of their own wheeled out of a hospital Friday marks a milestone uncertain just six days ago.

“This is a small step in the healing process for these officers,” Sgt. Rick Alexander said. “They have a long road ahead.”

The next step on that road for Corporal Zach Tabler and Officer Jose Avila is extensive physical therapy rehabilitation but both were released together from Medical City North Hills.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Their fellow officer, Tim Barton, also injured and in a wheelchair was also present outside the hospital in North Richland Hills.

Haltom City Police Department

Chief Cody Phillips says his small, tight-knit department in Tarrant County is still working to process what they faced Saturday but was appreciative of the strong show of support from multiple agencies.

“Thanks, everyone for the support they’ve given us through this whole process,” Phillips said.

Multiple officers responded to a shooting call on Diamond Oaks Drive on July 2 in Haltom City. When officers arrived they found 33-year-old Colin Davis dead in the driveway after being shot.

According to investigators, the suspect ambushed the officers by firing down on them from inside a home, hitting three officers, sending bullets into multiple homes, and shooting one neighbor across the street who also survived.

Officers would later find 32-year-old Amber Tsai dead inside the home.

Police say the gunman, later identified as Edward Freyman, then fled heavily armed through the neighborhood before taking his own life.

Tabler and Avila have endured surgeries but are now well enough to begin rehab.

“We’ve been up here every day with them and just to see them take that small baby step in the right direction it’s helping a lot of us emotionally,” Alexander said.

And the hope is a show of love and support, including an escorted motorcade to a Fort Worth rehab facility, will help make the road to recovery just a bit shorter.