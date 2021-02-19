Garland

2 Garland Men Dead of Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death

By Holley Ford

Police discovered the bodies of two men Friday morning inside a Garland apartment.

Just before 10:00 a.m., members of Garland Police and Fire responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive.

Once they arrived, they saw a gas-powered generator inside the residence near the victims.

Officials said the key to the generator was in the 'on position with extension cords connected, but it appeared to be out of gas.

The men have been identified as Jose Anguiano Torres, 28, and 41-year-old Arnulfo Escalante Lopez, both residents of Garland.

The suspected cause of death is carbon monoxide poisoning. However, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

