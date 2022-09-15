2 Frisco Students Taken Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student

The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera.

Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching a disabled student in the boy's bathroom at the school.

Police said they were made aware Wednesday afternoon of an incident that happened at the school on Tuesday. Frisco Police Department's School Resources Officers identified the suspects as juveniles who attend Lone Star High School.

The video shows at least six people in the bathroom, it's not clear which two students were taken into custody. Both are charged with injury to a disabled individual.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable,” said Chief David Shilson in a Thursday statement. “Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty.”

Frisco ISD sent a letter home to parents saying that "campus administration has taken swift action in response to a disturbing incident that occurred in a boys restroom. A video that shows a student assaulting another student was captured by bystanders and has been shared widely on social media."

"Frisco ISD and Lone Star High School do not tolerate bullying, harassment or physical violence of any kind, especially when it involves our most vulnerable students. School disciplinary consequences have also been or will be assigned in accordance with the Frisco ISD Student Code of Conduct and the Texas Education Code for the students involved in this incident. As with all situations like these that are especially egregious, all students involved will be held accountable for their conduct to the maximum extent possible," the letter read.

The charge of injury to a disabled individual is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in jail.

The school district went on to say that all restroom entrance doors will be propped open during the school day effective immediately to "allow restrooms to be more easily monitored by our staff while still maintaining student privacy."

Frisco police said the investigation is active and ongoing. The students arrested have not been identified because they are juveniles.

Police had no further information about the other individuals seen leaving the restroom after the assault or the person responsible for the recording.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.