2 Firefighters Sustain ‘Minor Burns’ Battling Far North Dallas Blaze

The fire happened in the 3900 block of Rosemeade Parkway

Texas Sky Ranger

Two firefighters were injured battling an apartment fire in Far North Dallas Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Crews responded to the fire in the 3900 block of Rosemeade Parkway at 2:19 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials said when crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from a third-floor apartment and it quickly spread into nearby units.

Ultimately, about 50 firefighters put the flames out in about one hour, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The fire damaged "a minimal number of units," but other apartments took on water damage, officials said.

No residents were injured, but two firefighters sustained "minor burn injuries" and were transported to a local hospital for treatment and released, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

