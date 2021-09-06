2 Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze in Far North Dallas

Two firefighters were injured by falling debris while fighting a blaze at an apartment complex in Far North Dallas on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Windridge on the Parkway Apartments in the 14300 block of Dallas Parkway at 4:39 p.m. Monday, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials said the fire was coming from a first-floor apartment, but reached the balcony of the unit above it. The blaze was extinguished just after 6 p.m. and no residents were injured.

The two firefighters were injured when part of the balcony collapsed while they were fighting the fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. They were expected to be OK.

Of the eight units in the building that caught fire, two sustained fire damage and the other six took on smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross was notified to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not determined Monday, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue.