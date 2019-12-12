2 Drivers Hospitalized After T-Bone Crash in Lewisville

Two drivers were hospitalized Wednesday night after one vehicle T-boned the other on the Interstate 35-E service road in Lewisville.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe headed westbound on Round Grove Road T-boned a sedan traveling southbound on the I-35E service road, slamming into the car on the driver's side, police said.

Police say the Tahoe driver made a traffic violation about three blocks east and the driver sped away when he saw a police cruiser.

Charges are pending. Police were investigating and the incident closed down the road, but it has since been reopened.