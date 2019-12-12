Lewisville

2 Drivers Hospitalized After T-Bone Crash in Lewisville

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two drivers were hospitalized Wednesday night after one vehicle T-boned the other on the Interstate 35-E service road in Lewisville.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe headed westbound on Round Grove Road T-boned a sedan traveling southbound on the I-35E service road, slamming into the car on the driver's side, police said.

Police say the Tahoe driver made a traffic violation about three blocks east and the driver sped away when he saw a police cruiser.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

Gov. Abbott to Reflect on 2019 in State of the State Address

cancer 1 hour ago

#SomethingGood: NBC 5 Photographer Donates Hair for Children in Need

Charges are pending. Police were investigating and the incident closed down the road, but it has since been reopened.

This article tagged under:

Lewisville
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us