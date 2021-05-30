Miami-Dade

2 Dead, at Least 20 Injured in Shooting at South Florida Banquet Hall

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez said as many as 25 people were transported to hospitals in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two people were killed and more than 20 people were injured in what police called a "targeted and cowardly act" early Sunday morning outside a Miami Gardens banquet hall.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at the El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez said as many as eight people were transported to hospitals in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties while 12 others drove themselves to the hospital.

The shooting took place outside the hall after it had been rented for a concert, Ramirez said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 vaccine 8 hours ago

Parkland Hospital Closes COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Site

DallasNews.com 10 hours ago

Authorities Investigate After Coffin is Found on Front Lawn of Dallas County D.A. John Creuzot's Home

Ramirez said it appeared to be a targeted attack, with individuals standing outside after the concert ended when three shooters drove up in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting into the crowd with assault rifles and hand guns.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates on this breaking story

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami-Dade Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us