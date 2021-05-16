Fort Worth

2 Dead Including Suspect, 1 Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting

Police said the shooting was being investigated as a family violence incident

NBC 5 News

Two people, including the suspect, have died and one person was wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Fort Worth, police say.

Officers were called shortly before midnight to the 3300 block of North Harding Street, where three people were found with gunshot wounds.

One person, who police say shot the two other people, was found dead at the scene.

A male and a female were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where the male died shortly after arriving, police said.

The female remained hospitalized Sunday.

Police said the shooting was being investigated as a family violence incident, but have not said how the three people were related.

No additional information, including the identities of the three people, was available Sunday morning.

