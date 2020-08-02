2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on US Highway 67 in Cedar Hill

Two people died early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash in Cedar Hill, police say.

Around 2:07 a.m., Midlothian officers responded to U.S. highways 67 and 287 for reports of a wrong-way driver. Minutes later, as they were checking the area, police got additional calls about a crash on U.S. 67 near Shiloh Road in neighboring Cedar Hill.

The drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Cedar Hill police said. Their identities have not been released.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.