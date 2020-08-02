Cedar Hill

2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on US Highway 67 in Cedar Hill

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation

Cedar-Hill-Police-Badge
NBC 5 News

Two people died early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash in Cedar Hill, police say.

Around 2:07 a.m., Midlothian officers responded to U.S. highways 67 and 287 for reports of a wrong-way driver. Minutes later, as they were checking the area, police got additional calls about a crash on U.S. 67 near Shiloh Road in neighboring Cedar Hill.

The drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Cedar Hill police said. Their identities have not been released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Haltom City 57 mins ago

Man Fatally Stabs 7-Year-Old Brother: Haltom City Police

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.

This article tagged under:

Cedar Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us