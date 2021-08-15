2 Dead in Wrong-Way Collision on I-30 TEXpress: Grand Prairie Police

Two men died early Saturday in a head-on crash on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie involving a wrong-way driver, police say.

At about 3:15 a.m., police were called to a crash in the TEXpress lane of I-30, where the driver of a Ford 150 going the wrong way crashed into an eastbound Chevrolet suburban.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 35-year-old Fort Worth man, and the driver of the Ford, a 25-year-old man from Oklahoma, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Neither driver had passengers in their vehicles.

Police are investigating why the driver of the Ford was traveling in the wrong direction.