Arlington

2 dead in single-vehicle Arlington crash

The crash was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arlington police are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle on fire around 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of West Division Street.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to police, a 2006 Jeep Commander had gone off the roadway and was fully engulfed in flames.

The Arlington Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers then located the remains of two people inside the vehicle. The victims could not be identified because of the severity of the injuries.

Investigators determined the Jeep was traveling eastbound along Division Street, left the roadway for an unknown reason, and struck a metal light pole. It then continued eastbound and crashed into a tree before catching fire, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

State Fair of Texas 9 mins ago

Cops in superhero costumes greet young fairgoers during final week of 2024 State Fair of Texas

Dallas 1 hour ago

Woman identified and charged with arson following deadly fire at Dallas mobile home park

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once they have been positively identified and their next of kin have been notified.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us