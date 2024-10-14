2 dead in single-vehicle Arlington crash

Arlington police are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle on fire around 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of West Division Street.

According to police, a 2006 Jeep Commander had gone off the roadway and was fully engulfed in flames.

The Arlington Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Officers then located the remains of two people inside the vehicle. The victims could not be identified because of the severity of the injuries.

Investigators determined the Jeep was traveling eastbound along Division Street, left the roadway for an unknown reason, and struck a metal light pole. It then continued eastbound and crashed into a tree before catching fire, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once they have been positively identified and their next of kin have been notified.