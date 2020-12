Two people were found fatally shot early Saturday at a motel in Far East Dallas, police say.

Officers responded about 3:42 a.m. to the Super 8 in the 8900 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway, where a male and female were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police did not provide the identities or ages of the two people.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said.