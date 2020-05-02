2 Dead in Separate Crashes in Fort Worth: Police

Two people died in overnight crashes in Fort Worth, police say.

At 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Vaughn Boulevard and Ada Avenue, where two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A few hours later, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to another crash at Southeast Loop 820 and Campus Drive involving a vehicle and a pickup that had been pulling a loaded horse trailer.

The driver of the pickup, which had been totaled, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

All five horses in the damaged trailer were uninjured and picked up by their owner, police said.

All westbound lanes of traffic were shut down while police investigated the crash.

Police did not provide any additional details about either incident and neither victim had been identified.