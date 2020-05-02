Fort Worth

2 Dead in Separate Crashes in Fort Worth: Police

Police did not provide any additional details about either incident

At 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Vaughn Boulevard and Ada Avenue, where two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

At 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Vaughn Boulevard and Ada Avenue, where two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two people died in overnight crashes in Fort Worth, police say.

At 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Vaughn Boulevard and Ada Avenue, where two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 29

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

A few hours later, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to another crash at Southeast Loop 820 and Campus Drive involving a vehicle and a pickup that had been pulling a loaded horse trailer.

The driver of the pickup, which had been totaled, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

All five horses in the damaged trailer were uninjured and picked up by their owner, police said.

All westbound lanes of traffic were shut down while police investigated the crash.

Police did not provide any additional details about either incident and neither victim had been identified.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us