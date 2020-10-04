2 Dead After Woman Drives Into Back of Car: Dallas Police

Two people were killed when a woman drove into the back of another car late Saturday night, Dallas police say.

The crash happened shortly before midnight when a 21-year-old woman driving westbound in the 2100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway hit the back of another vehicle, police said.

An 18-year-old woman who had been sitting in the front passenger seat died at the scene. A backseat passenger was taken to a Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she died.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit and a second backseat passenger were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people who died.

The driver who hit the other vehicle was not hospitalized. Police did not say whether the woman faced any charges.