Dallas

2 Dead After Woman Drives Into Back of Car: Dallas Police

Two passengers in the vehicle that was hit have died

The crash happened shortly before midnight when a 21-year-old woman driving westbound in the 2100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway hit the back of another vehicle, police said.

Two people were killed when a woman drove into the back of another car late Saturday night, Dallas police say.

The crash happened shortly before midnight when a 21-year-old woman driving westbound in the 2100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway hit the back of another vehicle, police said.

An 18-year-old woman who had been sitting in the front passenger seat died at the scene. A backseat passenger was taken to a Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 14 hours ago

Dallas County Adds 317 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 7 Deaths

The driver of the vehicle that was hit and a second backseat passenger were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people who died.

The driver who hit the other vehicle was not hospitalized. Police did not say whether the woman faced any charges.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us