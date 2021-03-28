2 Dead, 3 Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Frisco

Two people have died and three people were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Frisco, police say.

The three-vehicle accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at FM423 and Del Webb Boulevard, police said.

A Lexus SUV, Dodge sedan and an Infiniti sedan were involved in the crash, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge and driver and passenger in the Infiniti were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released, and police have not provided additional details about what led to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash may call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Anonymous tips may be made by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411or through the Frisco PD app.

This is not the first time a fatal accident has occurred at the intersection.

Three people died and one person was hospitalized on Feb. 24, 2020, when a Ford F-150 hit an Acura that was turning from FM423 onto Del Webb.