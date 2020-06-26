Sunnyvale

2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Early Morning Crash in Sunnyvale: Sheriff

Two people are dead and two others hurt following a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Sunnyvale, deputies say.
It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. along the eastbound U.S. 80 service road near Lawson Road.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department spokesman Det. Raul Reyna said one of the two vehicles involved in the crash had overturned. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while a second person was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased, Reyna said.

Two additional people were hospitalized, though details on the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

