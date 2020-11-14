2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized When SUV Hits Safety Truck on I-20

Two people were killed when an SUV crashed into a safety truck Friday night on Interstate 20, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called about 9:25 p.m. to westbound I-20 at Haymarket Road in Dallas, where a silver Chrysler Pacifica was on its side against the truck, which is designed to absorb impact at crash or work sites.

Officials determined the SUV hit the stopped truck from behind and burst into flames.

The driver and front passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took two people, including a 16-year-old girl, who had been rear passengers in the SUV to Baylor University Medical Center. Their conditions were not known Saturday.

Several people stopped to assist when they saw the burning vehicle, and were able to rescue the two passengers in the back seat but could not get the two people in the front of the SUV, the sheriff's department said.

It's unclear whether the safety truck had been stopped in a work zone, and officials did not release what led to the SUV striking the truck.

The driver of the truck was inside at the time, but was uninjured, officials said.