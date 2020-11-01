Fort Worth

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Fort Worth Shooting

fort-worth-police-generic-tape1

Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in northwest Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happening in the 6200 block of Topsail Drive -- east of Eagle Mountain Lake and west of Saginaw -- at about 1:40 a.m., Fort Worth police said.

Two men, identified Sunday as 31-year-old Angel Hernandez Cruz and 27-year-old Tommy Lee James Wallace, later died from injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

Police said, a woman who was also shot was expected to survive.

No further information about the incident was released Sunday.

