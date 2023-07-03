2-day Freedom Fest kicks off in Frisco

On Monday morning, work crews were busy getting the Frisco Square ready for Freedom Fest, a 2-day celebration of Independence Day.

"We've actually been planning for this event since the beginning of the year," Frisco Communications Director Dana Baird said. "It's really a great event. It's a lot of fun!"

Freedom Fest kicked off Monday afternoon with a Cornhole tournament.

The first day was billed as a 'Day at the Races' because there's a dachshund dash for 4-legged runners and a 'Hotter 'n Firecrackers 5K & Glow Run' for those running on 2 legs.

The first night's events also include a 'Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade' for poodles or any poodle-mix.

Freedom Fest has a stage for entertainment, food vendors, and more.

"I have to tell you, when the fireworks finally go off, it's just ahhhh," Baird said. "It's just, you know, makes you feel patriotic."

Baird said the event will also have a focus on veterans.

"We don't want to forget the reason, you know, why we're all here," Baird said.

Tuesday, July 4 is the 'Party on the Plaza', the FC Dallas vs. D.C. United soccer match at Toyota Stadium, and Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Organizers say it will be one of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas.