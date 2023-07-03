Frisco

2-day Freedom Fest kicks off in Frisco

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of Freedom Fest in Frisco

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Monday morning, work crews were busy getting the Frisco Square ready for Freedom Fest, a 2-day celebration of Independence Day.

"We've actually been planning for this event since the beginning of the year," Frisco Communications Director Dana Baird said. "It's really a great event. It's a lot of fun!"

Freedom Fest kicked off Monday afternoon with a Cornhole tournament.

The first day was billed as a 'Day at the Races' because there's a dachshund dash for 4-legged runners and a 'Hotter 'n Firecrackers 5K & Glow Run' for those running on 2 legs.

The first night's events also include a 'Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade' for poodles or any poodle-mix.

Freedom Fest has a stage for entertainment, food vendors, and more.

"I have to tell you, when the fireworks finally go off, it's just ahhhh," Baird said. "It's just, you know, makes you feel patriotic."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Independence Day Jun 29

Red, White, and Blue: Fourth of July Events Near You

Dallas 2 hours ago

Cypress Waters ditches fireworks for sensory sensitive 4th of July celebration

Baird said the event will also have a focus on veterans.

"We don't want to forget the reason, you know, why we're all here," Baird said.

Tuesday, July 4 is the 'Party on the Plaza', the FC Dallas vs. D.C. United soccer match at Toyota Stadium, and Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Organizers say it will be one of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas.

This article tagged under:

Friscofourth of july
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us