2 Dallas Police Officers Facing Felony Charges Related to 2020 George Floyd Protests

Two Dallas police officers are facing felony charges related to their handling of the May 2020 George Floyd protests, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

Dallas County DA John Creuzot said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the charges come after his office worked for a year to identify officers who may have committed criminal offenses during the protests.

The DA's office said Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams is each facing several charges including multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a 1st-degree felony.

In the statement, Creuzot said the pre-indictment charges will be presented to a Dallas County grand jury for consideration. The charges against Mabry and Williams are below.

Dallas Police Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a 1st-degree felony.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the shooting of an unknown individual with a 40-millimeter launcher near 300 S. Ervay Street on the evening of May 30, 2020.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a 1st-degree felony.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the shooting of David McKee with a 40-millimeter launcher in the 900 block of Elm Street on the night of May 30, 2020.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a 1st-degree felony.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the shooting of Brandon Saenz with a 40-millimeter launcher near 400 S. Ervay Street on the evening of May 30, 2020.

Former Dallas Police Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a 1st-degree felony.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the shooting of David McKee with a 40-millimeter launcher in the 900 block of Elm Street on the night of May 30, 2020.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a 1st-degree felony.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the shooting of an unknown individual with a 40-millimeter launcher in the 400 block of S. Ervay on the evening of May 30, 2020.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the shooting of Vincent Doyle with a 40-millimeter launcher at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Griffin Street on the night of May 30, 2020.

Official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor - In connection to the assault of Jesus Ramiro Lule in the Deep Ellum Entertainment District on the evening of July 18, 2021.

Williams, the DA's office said, was employed as a senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department at the time of the incidents but was fired in January 2022 after the department said he repeatedly punched a man in Deep Ellum during a brawl on July 18, 2021.

DA Creuzot thanks the public and media for their assistance in locating video evidence and individuals involved in the above incidents.

The office continues to collect evidence of any other possible offenses committed during the May 2020 Protests in Downtown Dallas.

If you have any information, please contact the DA’s office at: protestreport@dallascounty.org or call 214-653-3714.