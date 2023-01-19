2 Construction Workers Hurt in Stephenville Church Facade Collapse

Two construction workers were hurt Wednesday when part of a historic Erath County church building collapsed, authorities say.

The First Baptist Church along Green Street in Stephenville was undergoing renovations when firefighters say the arched facade in the front of the building collapsed onto its front steps.

Two construction workers who were in a boom lift were hit by falling debris. They were both hospitalized, but details on their conditions weren't immediately available.

The historic building houses a day care, and the church's pastor says the children and teacher in the school at the time were not hurt.

"If it would have been a little earlier, we would have kids in the playground," said Ken May, senior pastor. "And if it would have been later, the kids would have been released and parents would have been out front picking them up."

It's still unclear what caused the collapse.

Activities inside the building are being suspended or moved elsewhere as crews examine the safety of the building.