2 Children Injured After 1 of Them ‘Accidentally’ Fires Gun, Police Say

Two children are injured after one of them "accidentally discharged" a gun in Fort Worth Monday night, police say.

The incident happened in the 800 block of E. Felix Street, Fort Worth police said.

Police said a 1-year-old accidentally discharged a gun and injured himself. The bullet fragmented and injured a 4-year-old in the lower body, police said.

Both children were in stable condition at an area hospital Monday night, police said.

Fort Worth police said the crimes against children unit was investigating the incident.