Fort Worth

2 Children Injured After 1 of Them ‘Accidentally’ Fires Gun, Police Say

fort worth police car closeup generic
NBC 5 News

Two children are injured after one of them "accidentally discharged" a gun in Fort Worth Monday night, police say.

The incident happened in the 800 block of E. Felix Street, Fort Worth police said.

Police said a 1-year-old accidentally discharged a gun and injured himself. The bullet fragmented and injured a 4-year-old in the lower body, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 54 mins ago

9 Employees at JPS Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19

coronavirus 2 hours ago

McKinney Photographer Impacted by Shutdown Locked Out Over Unpaid Rent

Both children were in stable condition at an area hospital Monday night, police said.

Fort Worth police said the crimes against children unit was investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us