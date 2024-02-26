2 children found safe after AMBER Alert issued out of Wilmer

Two children have been found safe and their mother is in custody after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Wilmer on Monday, according to Wilmer Police.

The Wilmer Police Department issued the Amber Alert Monday afternoon. A short time later it was confirmed the children were safe.

Wilmer police told NBC 5 Monday afternoon that the children had been safely located in Yoakum, Texas, about 280 miles south of the Dallas area.

Police were searching for a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy after it was believed they were abducted around 9 a.m. on Monday by their 26-year-old mother.

They were last seen at the EMLI Apartments in Wilmer.

Police said the vehicle in connection to the abduction was last seen on I-35 by the woman's boyfriend.

