2 Children and 1 Adult Injured, More Than 30 Others Displaced in Fort Worth Apartment Fire

Two children and an adult male hospitalized and more than 30 others are displaced after a fire at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Sunday.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, officials were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Meadowbrook Gardens Drive shortly after 6 a.m.

Fire officials said details from the call to the fire department were limited but they were told that two children were still inside an upstairs unit of the burning structure.

Crews arrived to find a two-story apartment complex with heavy smoke, and they used hose lines to extinguish the fire as other crews entered the building to locate the trapped children, fire officials said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the two medical helicopters were requested on standby for possible patient transport.

Officials said a second alarm was requested to provide additional fire personnel and support.

The two children were located by firefighters, one on the breezeway of the second floor of the apartment building and the other still inside, officials said.

According to officials, the children were immediately brought to awaiting medical crews for medical assessment. They were then transported by air to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Officials said there were eight people in total the unit, two adults and six children.

A male patient required medical attention because he has been rescuing other occupants from his apartment unit during the fire, officials said.

According to officials, the fire department kept the fire damage contained to the kitchen, but the smoke and water damage impacted eight units.

Approximately 32 people were affected by the blaze, officials said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.