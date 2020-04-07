Fort Worth

2 Children Accidentally Shot in South Fort Worth: Police

Both children are being treated at an area hospital and are in stable condition

By Hannah Jones

Two children are injured in after a child mistakenly fired a gun in South Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Dalworth Inn located at 812 E Felix Street at approximately 8 a.m.

Police said a child got a hold of a gun and accidentally fired it, injuring himself in the process.

The bullet fragmented and also struck a second male child, injuring him in the lower part of his body, police said.

According to police, both children are being treated at an area hospital and are in stable condition.

The Crimes Against Children Unit has been notified and detectives will be investigating, police said.

