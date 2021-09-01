2 Charged With Murder in Man's Slaying in Pleasant Grove: Dallas Police

Two people have been charged in the death of man who was shot Monday afternoon in Pleasant Grove.

Officers responded at 12:42 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Bending Oaks Trail. The rear door of the home was partially open and officers found 38-year-old Avery Burns inside with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Burns was pronounced dead at the home, police said.

Lusmarly Rivera, 44, and Juan Barboza-Banuelos, 30, were arrested Tuesday in connection with Burns' slaying, police said.

Both have been charged with murder and are being held in the Dallas County jail. Rivera's bail has been set at $100,000, and bail is set at $150,000 for Barboza-Banuelos, according to court records.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances around Burns' death.