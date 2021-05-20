Carrollton Officers Unharmed After Shots Fired Outside PD Headquarters

No one was hurt when gunfire erupted early Thursday outside the Carrollton Police Department Headquarters, police say.

Three police officers were arriving for their shift at about 4:40 a.m. when one gunshot was fired in their direction, department spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said. The officers took cover in the parking lot as more gunshots were heard.

No arrests have been made. Investigators have not yet released a description of the shooter and it's not clear if the officers were targeted or if the shots were fired at random, DeVito said.

So far nine shell casings have been recovered, DeVito said. Police are working with the FBI and ATF to canvass the area for evidence.

In a tweet, police said the roads surrounding the headquarters building -- East Jackson Road, Rainwater Lane and a portion of Scott Mill Road -- were closed Thursday during the investigation.

ROAD CLOSURES/POLICE ACTIVITY | E. Jackson Rd., Rainwater Ln. and a portion of Scott Mill Rd. are closed immediately surrounding @CarrolltonTXPD for a police investigation. If this is your route, please plan an alternate this morning. — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) May 20, 2021

DeVito said more information would be made available Thursday afternoon.