The bodies of two people were found in a home in east Oak Cliff early Saturday, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Haas Drive, where the two bodies were found during a welfare check, police said.

Police said the bodies were decomposed and the cause of death has not been determined.

It was not clear whether the two people had been residents of the home, and their identities have not been released.