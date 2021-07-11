Dallas

2 Arrested in Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized: Dallas Police

Dallas police have arrested two people accused in a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead and another wounded.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 8:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of China Tree Drive, near Cedar Ridge Preserve, where a 45-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle and a 22-year-old man was wounded.

The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and said that Kendal Britton, 45, and Dezmin Britton, 19, were involved in the shootings.

Both men were booked into the Dallas County jail and each face a murder charge.

Police have not released any additional details about a possible motive.

