2 Arrested in Dallas Following Overnight Police Pursuit

Two people are in police custody after a police chase through Dallas on Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers pursued the suspects of an aggravated robbery around 2 a.m. in southeast Dallas.

Police said the pursuit came off of westbound Interstate 30 and took the Cockrell Hill exit and continued on southbound Cockrell Hill.

The pursuit ended in a neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Davis Street and Cockrell Hill, police said.

According to police, the suspect vehicle drove down an alleyway before colliding with a utility pole and a fence in a front yard.

Police said the two suspects fled on foot and were quickly apprehended at 4219 Mount Ranier Street.

K-9 units and the Dallas Police Department’s helicopter assisted in this pursuit.