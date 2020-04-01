Dallas

2 Arrested in Dallas Following Overnight Police Pursuit

Two people suspected of committing aggravated robbery were arrested by Dallas police Wednesday morning

By Hannah Jones

Metro

Two people are in police custody after a police chase through Dallas on Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers pursued the suspects of an aggravated robbery around 2 a.m. in southeast Dallas.

Police said the pursuit came off of westbound Interstate 30 and took the Cockrell Hill exit and continued on southbound Cockrell Hill. 

The pursuit ended in a neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Davis Street and Cockrell Hill, police said. 

According to police, the suspect vehicle drove down an alleyway before colliding with a utility pole and a fence in a front yard. 

Police said the two suspects fled on foot and were quickly apprehended at 4219 Mount Ranier Street.

K-9 units and the Dallas Police Department’s helicopter assisted in this pursuit.

